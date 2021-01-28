Bees drop close contest to Glen Rose

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Honeybees traveled to Glen Rose on Tuesday night for a match-up with the Lady Tigers and dropped a close 39-33 decision.

The loss drops the Honeybees (17-2, 4-1) into a first-place tie with the Lady Tigers (22-2, 5-1).

Mya Wesley led the Honeybees with eight points, while Jaylee Matthews and Trysten Monk had seven points each.

The Honeybees are back in action Friday night when the host Lampasas. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.