SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months

Bees drop close contest to Glen Rose

Jay Hinton
For the Empire-Tribune
Stephenville’s Mya Wesley (31) drives around Glen Rose’s Zaidey Mills during action Tuesday night at Tiger Arena in Glen Rose.
Stephenville’s Alee McClendon (21) puts some pressure on Glen Rose’s Hazel Hawkins as she takes the ball to the basket on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers held off the Honeybees 39-33 in a big District 6-4A contest.

The Stephenville Honeybees traveled to Glen Rose on Tuesday night for a match-up with the Lady Tigers and dropped a close 39-33 decision.

The loss drops the Honeybees (17-2, 4-1) into a first-place tie with the Lady Tigers (22-2, 5-1).

Mya Wesley led the Honeybees with eight points, while Jaylee Matthews and Trysten Monk had seven points each.

The Honeybees are back in action Friday night when the host Lampasas. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. 