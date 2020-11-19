HS Basketball Roundup: Jackets, Bees both earn wins
The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets and Honey Bees were back on the court this week and both teams were able to come away from their contests with a win.
The Bees, now 2-0, defeated the China Spring Lady Cougars (1-1) on Tuesday at Gandy Gym.
Mya Wesley led the Bees with 10 points. Alee McClendon and Trysten Monk added 8 apiece.
Rounding out the Bees' scoring were Landri Withers with 6, Jade Wilson with 5 and Mya Wilson with 4.
The Honeybees were scheduled to play the Killeen Kangaroos (0-3) on Friday also in Gandy Gym.
The Bees are then off for the Thanksgiving break until they host Aledo at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets were able to earn a win after their season-opening loss to Midlothian Heritage last week.
The Jackets (1-1) were able to best the Dublin Lions (0-1), 67-53, on Tuesday evening in Gandy Gym for the Lions season-opener.
The Jackets were scheduled to host China Spring on Friday.
Next up on the schedule are non-district matches against Graham at 2 p.m. Monday in Stephenville and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Godley before Thanksgiving break.
The Jackets will then be back on the court Dec. 1 when they host Aledo at 7 p.m.