HS Basketball Roundup: Jackets, Bees both earn wins

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets and Honey Bees were back on the court this week and both teams were able to come away from their contests with a win.

The Bees, now 2-0, defeated the China Spring Lady Cougars (1-1) on Tuesday at Gandy Gym.

Mya Wesley led the Bees with 10 points. Alee McClendon and Trysten Monk added 8 apiece.

Rounding out the Bees' scoring were Landri Withers with 6, Jade Wilson with 5 and Mya Wilson with 4.

The Honeybees were scheduled to play the Killeen Kangaroos (0-3) on Friday also in Gandy Gym.

The Bees are then off for the Thanksgiving break until they host Aledo at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets were able to earn a win after their season-opening loss to Midlothian Heritage last week.

The Jackets (1-1) were able to best the Dublin Lions (0-1), 67-53, on Tuesday evening in Gandy Gym for the Lions season-opener.

The Jackets were scheduled to host China Spring on Friday.

Next up on the schedule are non-district matches against Graham at 2 p.m. Monday in Stephenville and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Godley before Thanksgiving break.

The Jackets will then be back on the court Dec. 1 when they host Aledo at 7 p.m.