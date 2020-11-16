Bees open with a win over Fossil Ridge; Jackets fall to Heritage

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets and Honey Bees both opened their basketball seasons last week.

The Bees (1-0) came away with a 60-38 win when they hosted Fossil Ridge, while the Jackets (0-1) traveled to Midlothian to face Heritage, falling 61-49.

The Bees were led by freshman Mya Wesley with 18 points, including four three-pointers in the win over the Lady Panthers.

Jade Wilson added 11 points, Landri Withers had 9, Alee McClendon had 8, Trysten Monk had 7, Mya Wilson had 3, Katie had McIrvin 2, and Seren Fowler and Kennedy Coffee each added 1 point to the Bees' victory.

The Honeybees hosted China Spring on Tuesday evening at Gandy Gym. Next up for the Bees will be a non-district matchup at 4 p.m. Friday when they host Killeen.

The Jackets hosted Dublin on Tuesday evening in a non-district matchup. Next up, they will host China Spring at 7:30 p.m. Friday in another non-district contest.