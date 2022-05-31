Six-run seventh propels Jackets to region semifinal series sweep

Stephenville couldn’t relax Saturday until batting around in a six-run seventh inning to break open a one-run game.

Even then, Snyder made things interesting before the Yellow Jackets nailed down a 12-8 victory at Hardin-Simmons’ Hunter Field to sweep the Region I-4A semifinal baseball series.

The Yellow Jackets (24-9-1) also batted around in a four-run third inning, and they needed both big innings to move on.

“We had a couple of big innings that we strung (together) today, and that helped us in the end and took some pressure off our pitchers,” Stephenville coach Justin Swenson said. “Those big innings really carried us through.”

The defending region champions will play Argyle (32-3-1) in a rematch of last year’s region final. Games will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the latter if needed. All will start at 7 p.m. at Weatherford College’s Roger Williams Ballpark.

Last year, Stephenville beat the Eagles 2-0 and 6-1 to earn its first state tournament berth. Texarkana Pleasant Grove beat the Yellow Jackets 13-0 in five innings in the semifinal en route to the state title.

This year, however, Argyle is ranked No. 3 in the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Class 4A state poll, and this Stephenville team lost seven starters and faces a tough task getting back to Austin.

“I just got done telling the kids we finally get to go into a series as an underdog,” Swenson said. “(We can) play a little more loose than what we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks. We’re going to go lay it on the table and play one of the top teams in the state. We think that we’re one of the top teams in the state, too.

"That’s what the region finals are meant for — the top teams battling it out for a trip to Austin. We’re going to be geared up and ready for it.”

Jackets blast off

The Yellow Jackets had to get past a scrappy Snyder team first.

Stephenville, which won the opener 6-2 on Thursday, jumped on the Tigers quickly, too. Reece Elston, the second batter of the game, hit a solo home run, and the Yellow Jackets added another run on Cutter Gray’s fielder’s choice ground ball for a 2-0 advantage.

Snyder (22-11) answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Hunter Stewart reached on a two-base error, took third on Jaden West’s ground out to short and scored on Bryce Ford’s sacrifice fly to center.

Stephenville scored four runs in the third despite putting only two balls in play and not getting a hit. The first five Yellow Jacket batters walked, forcing in two runs. That was it for Brandt House, Snyder’s starter. Ty Davis took over in relief and hit Eli Hiitola, forcing in another run.

Clayton Easter followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, before Cade Wright popped up to the catcher for the second out. K.B. Bowman – the ninth batter in the inning – was hit by a pitch giving the Yellow Jackets a 6-1 lead.

Swenson, though, didn’t think his team had the game won yet.

“After playing this team the other night, I never felt comfortable,” Swenson said “That five-run lead felt like a two-run lead. We knew they do a great job of getting on base. They’re not real big on going gap to gap, but they get runners on and they always have pressure on us. We never felt comfortable at any point in that game.”

In the other dugout, Snyder coach Shane Stewart kept his team they were still in the game. His words were prophetic.

“I didn’t feel like we were out of it,” Coach Stewart said. “We proved that. We fought our way back into it with a chance. That’s all I ask them to do is give us a shot at it.”

Tigers fight back

Give them a chance they did.

Dominic Dominguez (walk) and Stewart (single) both got on base to start the bottom of the third, and both scored when West reached on a two-base error. He later scored on a two-out balk, whittling Stephenville’s lead to 6-4.

The Tigers pulled within a run on Ford’s RBI single in the fifth. Snyder’s first two batters in the inning — Dominquez and Stewart — both walked. West got them over with a sacrifice bunt, and Ford collected his second RBI of the game.

Stephenville starter Luke Heller avoided a big inning by coaxing Aythen Tarin to foul out to first and Easton Stewart to fly out to left, ending the inning.

It remained a one-run game going into the seventh, thanks to some key defensive plays. Snyder turned a double play after Corbin Poston led off the fourth with a single, and the Tigers threw out Hiitola at home on Bowman’s single in the sixth. Ryder Lambert, running for Dylanjer Meiron after a one-out double in the sixth, also was left stranded after reaching third with one out.

Yet after all that work to get back in the game, things fell apart for the Tigers in the top of the seventh.

Hiitola walked, took second on a wild pitch, and Easter reached on a bunt single. He was trying to sacrifice Hiitola to third, but when the first baseman fielded the bunt, he took a glance at third before throwing late to first. Hiitola scored on a passed ball, before pinch-hitter Mason Haynes hit an RBI single for an 8-5 lead.

After Bowman moved everyone over with a sacrifice bunt, Snyder intentionally walked Elston with first base open.

It appeared the Tigers might get out of the inning without any more damage when Poston hit a pop up on the infield for the second out. But Meiron and Gray each walked – the latter forcing in another run.

Nate Barry greeted West, Snyder’s third pitcher of the game, with a two-run single, and the Yellow Jackets got their final run on an error.

One last roar

Snyder, down 12-5, didn’t go quietly.

Dominquez led off with a double and scored on West’s one-out sacrifice fly to right. Ford singled and scored on Tarin’s double. Easton Stewart also hit an RBI double before Poston, working his second inning in relief, got a fly ball to end the game and collect the save.

“We focused on pitching with a lead and throwing strikes,” Swenson said. “We did our job in the seventh of starting with strike one. The only problem was, they were hitting strike one. They (Snyder) did a great job. They earned every bit of that (in) the seventh inning. Ball’s were flying over outfielder’s head. That’s the benefit of getting that cushion in the (seventh).”

Snyder pitchers gave up 12 walks — nine scored. And Stephenville pounded out 10 hits.

Yet, Snyder — held to two hits through six innings — nearly overcame it all.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Stewart said. “That’s just how they’ve been all year. … I’m so proud of them. I hate that it ended today, but unless you win it all, it’s going to end at some point. Stephenville is a good ballclub. They do things well. We just kind of put ourselves in a hole a couple of times and made it really hard to overcome.”

Now, Stephenville can celebrate a return to the region finals — no small feat considering the turnover from a year ago. Two of the teams from last year’s state tournament — Pleasant Grove and Rusk — have been eliminated. Only Sinton is still alive. Pleasant Grove returned eight starters, and Rusk had seven.

“It’s very tough to get to this point, and when you do it with this many fresh faces, it makes it that much more special.”

Joey D. Richards covers Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools and other local sports. Follow him at Twitter at ARN_Joey.

REGION I-4A SEMIFINALS

Game 2

Stephenville 12, Snyder 8

Stephenville 204 000 6 – 12 10 3

Snyder 103 010 3 – 8 6 2

Luke Heller, Corbin Poston (6) and Cutter Gray. Brandt House, Ty Davis (3), Jaden West (7) and Bryce Ford. W – Heller. L – House. S – Poston. 2B – Stephenville: Dylanger Meiron; Snyder: Dominic Dominguez, Aythen Tarin, Easton Stewart. HR – Stephenville: Reece Elston.

Records – Stephenville 24-9-1; Snyder 22-11.