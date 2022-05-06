Elston, Jackets blank Bulldogs in series opener

Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Behind a two-hit, 15-strikeout performance from lefty Reece Elston, the Stephenville Yellow Jackets took Game 1 of the Class 4A Bi-District Playoff with a 4-0 victory over Burkburnett on Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets, the District 6-4A Champion, can close out the series Friday night with a win in Burkburnett. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 would be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bowie High School.

Elston allowed Bulldog hits in the first and second innings and didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way. The Bulldogs (16-9), the fourth-place team in District 5-4A, had just three more baserunners the remainder of the contest and they came on a hit by pitch, walk and Stephenville’s lone error of the game. No Burkburnett baserunners went further past second base.

The Yellow Jackets (18-9-1) gave Elston all the run support he would need in the bottom of the first inning. Elston helped his cause by reaching on a walk, and he later scored on a single by Corbin Poston.

In the second inning, Gray, who reached on a walk to open the inning, scored the Yellow Jackets’ second run of the game on a Burkburnett balk.

In the sixth, Poston opened the frame with a single, and a single by Cutter Gray later in the inning scored Poston, and a single by Clayton Easter scored Gray to up the lead to 4-0.

Two Bulldog hurlers held the Jackets to just four hits in the game with Poston leading the team with two. The Jackets fanned seven times, drew four walks and left a total of six runners on base.