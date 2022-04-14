Jackets suffer second-straight district loss

Jay Hinton

LAMPASAS — The league-leading Stephenville Yellow Jackets suffered their second-consecutive District 6-4A road loss with a 5-3 setback at Lampasas on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets, who won their first five district contests, lost to Glen Rose, 7-6, in eight innings on Friday to fall to 13-5-1 overall and 5-2 in district play. They still hold a half-game lead over Gatesville, who played Brownwood on Wednesday night due to a rainout on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Badgers broke out for four runs in the bottom of the innings, and then they added an insurance run in the sixth.

Stephenville outhit the Badgers, 7-6, but the Yellow Jackets committed three errors that led to two unearned Lampasas runs.

Nate Barry, who went 1-for-3 in the game, singled in the Jackets’ first run in the first inning, and KB Bowman singled in a run in the second. Barry later added a sac fly for the Jackets’ final run in the fifth.

The Yellow Jackets had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth before the Badgers got consecutive strikeouts to end the threat. They also had two aboard in the seventh but came up empty.

Barry started and allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking four, while Jaydon Johnson took the loss by allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and walking four.

Corbin Poston finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Yellow Jackets.

Stephenville was back in action Thursday night when they hosted the Badgers in the final game of the three-game district series.