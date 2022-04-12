Jackets fall to Glen Rose in extra innings

Jay Hinton

Special to the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets suffered their first District 6-4A loss of the season Friday night with a 7-6 extra-inning loss at Glen Rose.

The Yellow Jackets managed just six hits and committed five errors, including a fatal one in the bottom of the eighth that allowed the winning run to score.

Despite the loss, the Yellow Jackets (13-5-1) still stand atop the league standings with a 5-1 mark. They hold a one-game lead over Gatesville, while Brownwood, Lampasas and Glen Rose are tied for third with 3-5 records.

The Yellow Jackets had 10-0 victories over the Tigers in their first two district contests of the season, but this time, the Tigers had their number.

Stephenville trailed 1-0 heading into the top of third and the Jackets produced four of their six hits in the game and two were hit by pitches. KB Bowman, Corbin Poston and Nate Barry all drove in runs in the frame.

The Tigers scored two in the third and two in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5 and then both teams scored in the fifth to knot the score at 6-6.

The Yellow Jackets left runners stranded in the seventh and eighth innings, while the Tigers drew consecutive two-out walks in the eighth and a single by Braulio Silva and an error on the same play allowed the winning run to score.

Heller started for the Yellow Jackets and allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out three. Poston suffered the loss by giving up two runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Poston had the Yellow Jackets’ lone extra-base hit.

The Yellow Jackets played at Lampasas on Tuesday night and then host the Badgers on Thursday at 7 p.m.