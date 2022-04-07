Elston, Yellow Jackets blank Glen Rose

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — For the second time this season, Stephenville lefthander Reece Elston was nothing short of brilliant against Glen Rose.

On Tuesday night, Elston didn’t allow a run on just five hits while striking out nine and didn’t walk a hitter in six innings of work in leading the Yellow Jackets to a 10-0 District 6-4A win over the Tigers.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 13-4-1 overall and 4-0 in district play. The two teams will close out the three-game district slate on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Glen Rose. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Field.

In his first outing against Glen Rose in the district opener on March 15, Elston allowed just three hits while striking out six and walking just two in the five-inning 10-0 victory.

On Tuesday, the two teams were scoreless before the Yellow Jackets scored two runs off Glen Rose starter Wyatt Walters in the bottom of the third when Clayton Easter singled to open the inning and eventually scored on an error. Elston, who reached on an error, scored on an RBI single by Nate Barry.

That’s all Elston would need, but for good measure, the Yellow Jackets broke the game open in the fifth when the first six hitters in the frame reached and scored to up the lead to 8-0, and then they scored two more in the bottom of the sixth to end the game with the mercy rule.

Dylanger Meiron went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Berry also went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Elston, Corbin Poston and Eli Hitola also had RBIs.