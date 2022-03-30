Tigers snap skid with win over Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers snapped a three-game District 6-4A losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-5 home victory over Brownwood.

Wyatt Walters threw 4 1/3 innings in relief and allowed just two runs on three hits to earn the win, and Braulio Silva didn’t allow a run in two innings of work to record the save.

With the win, the Tigers, who hadn’t won a district game since beating Brownwood in the first game of district play in early March, improve to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in district play.

The Lions tagged the Tigers for three runs in the top of the first inning to build the early lead, but it didn’t last for long as seven consecutive Tigers reached base with one out in the bottom of the first beginning with Bodee Mausser’s solo homer.

Silva reached on an error and Jake Gilbreath walked before Camden Raymond and Adrian Sanchez drove in runs with singles and Raymond eventually scored on a balk to give the Tigers the 4-3 lead after one inning.

Gilbreath tripled home a run and Raymond singled home another run in the third to increase the lead to 6-3.

Brownwood scored two in the fifth to narrow the lead to 6-5, and Cannon Harper singled him Gilbreath in the bottom of the frame to increase the lead to 7-5.

Gilbreath finished the day going 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two walks, and Raymond went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

• Glen Rose 12, McGregor 5: The Tigers scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth innings to post the non-district victory Saturday afternoon. With one out in the innings, seven consecutive Tigers reached and scored. Mausser, Raymond and Colton McDonald all had triples in the inning, and Sanchez and Christian De La Cruz had doubles. De La Cruz drove in a total of four runs in the game and Raymond drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Silva earned the win on the mound with three innings of hitless relief with three strikeouts.

•Gatesville 8, Glen Rose 5: Gatesville scored three runs in the top of the seventh and then made them stand in earning the win over the Tigers. The Tigers were held scoreless for the first four innings before scoring four in the fifth and one in the sixth to get back into the game.