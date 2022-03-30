Elston tosses no-hitter vs. Whitney

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Stephenville lefthander Reece Elston twirled a no-hitter on Tuesday night in the Yellow Jackets’ 11-0 non-district home victory over Whitney.

Elston struck out five and walked just one. He retired the side order in the first four innings and then lost the perfect game when a Whitney hitter reached on an error to open the fifth. He also walked a batter later in the inning.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 12-4-1 overall. They return to district action Tuesday, April 5, when they host Glen Rose. They have a bye Friday.

The Yellow Jackets scored in each inning, including four in the second and five in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule against the Wildcats.

Dylanger Meiron led the Yellow Jackets by going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while KB Bowman, Elston. Eli Hitola, Nate Berry, Cutter Gray and Clayton Easter also drove in runs for the Yellow Jackets.

In all, Stephenville pounded out 13 base hits.

In his last two outings, Elston has allowed just one run on two hits and has struck out 15. He struck out 10 against Gatesville on March 22.