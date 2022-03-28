Yellow Jackets need extras to get past Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth to post a 5-4 victory over Brownwood in District 6-4A baseball action Friday night in Stephenville.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 11-3-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, and they host Brownwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Clayton Easter opened the bottom of the ninth with bases on balls, and he went to second when KB Bowman was hit by pitch. Easter eventually stole third and then scored the winning run on a passed ball.

The Yellow Jackets scored the game-tying run in the sixth that eventually sent the game into extras.

With his team trailing 4-3, Corbin Poston opened the sixth inning with a double and went to third on a groundout by Nate Barry. With two outs, Cade Wright was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. Barry stole second and went to third on a throwing error that also allowed Poston to score to tie the game.

A trio of Yellow Jacket pitchers held the Lions to just four runs on six hits. Barry and Cason Heller threw two innings each and allowed one and two hits, respectively. Poston threw the final five innings and allowed four runs on three hits while striking out three in earning the victory.

Wright led the Yellow Jackets with a pair of hits, and Reese Elston, Wright, Heller and Easter had RBIs.

• WF Rider 11, Stephenville1: The Yellow Jackets (11-4) were held to just one run on five hits in the five-inning road loss Saturday.

Poston had two hits for the Yellow Jackets, while Cutter Gray had the Jackets’ lone RBI.