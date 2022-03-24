Stephenville’s Elston twirls complete game

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GATESVILLE — Stephenville lefthander Reese Elston allowed just one run on two hits and struck out 10, while three Yellow Jacket hitters drove in two runs or more in a 13-1 victory over Gatesville on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 10-3-1 overall and 2-0 in District 6-4A play, and they host Brownwood at 7 p.m. Friday.

Elston walked two, hit a batter and gave up a hit in the bottom of the first inning, but he wiggled off the hook without giving up a run. He retired the side in order in the second and fourth innings and faced one batter over the minimum in the third frame.

Gatesville scored its only run of the game in the fifth thanks to a walk and error to set the table before Elston allowed an RBI single.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets scored a run in the first before breaking the game open with four runs in the second. KB Bowman had a two-run single in the inning as did Corbin Poston.

In the third, the Yellow Jackets sent 11 hitters to the plate and scored seven more runs to take a commanding 12-0 lead. With one out and one on, six straight hitters recorded an extra-base hit, including a two-run double by Bowman and a solo shot by Elston.

Stephenville scored its final run in the fourth.

In all, Clayton Easter, Poston, Cutter Gray, Dylanger Meiron and Bowman had doubles, while Eli Hitola and Cade Wright had triples, and Elston homered as eight of the Yellow Jackets’ 14 hits were for extra bases.

Bowman finished with four RBIs, while Poston and Hitola chipped in with two RBIs each.

• Stephenville 10, Kennedale 0: Barry and Johnson combined for a no-hitter on Saturday in leading the Yellow Jackets. Barry went four innings and didn’t allow a hit while walking one and striking out one, while Johnson went two innings and didn’t allow a hit while walking just one.

Meiron, Hitola and Elston drove in two runs each for the Yellow Jackets.