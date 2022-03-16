Yellow Jackets shut out Glen Rose in district opener

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets opened up District 6-4A play Tuesday night with a decisive 10-0 victory over Glen Rose.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3-1, 1-0) rode the arm and bat of Reese Elston, who allowed just three hits while striking out six and walking just two in the five-inning complete game.

At the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and five RBIs.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets pounded out 13 hits, including three from Elston and two each from Eli Hitola, Corbin Poston, Nate Barry, Cutter Gray and Kyler Bowman.

In all, the Yellow Jackets tagged Tiger pitching for five extra-base hits. Bowman and Poston had doubles and Barry belted a two-run homer.

Leading 1-0, the Yellow Jackets broke the game open in the top of the second by scoring five runs all with two outs.

Elston doubled home Cason Heller, who walked, and Cade Wright, who reached on an error. Jaden Johnson, running for Elston, scored on a single by Poston, and Poston scored on Barry’s two-run clout.

The Tigers left five runners on base, and their biggest threat came in the fourth when they loaded the bases with one out before Elston fanned the final two hitters of the inning to end the threat.