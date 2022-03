Stephenville Empire-Tribune

This past weekend, Stephenville High School hosted the first baseball tournament on the new turf. The Jackets had a great weekend going 4-0-1 in a tough bracket.

The Jackets beat Krum 5-0; tied with Boyd, 0-0; beat Wylie, 3-1; defeated Waxahachie Life, 10-3; and defeated, Ponder 6-3.