Jackets are Regional Quarterfinal champs; face El Paso Riverside next

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Yellow Jackets wrapped up the Regional Quarterfinals by defeating the Graham Steers, 3-0, in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.

Lefthander Reece Elston was on the mound for the Jackets, and didn't allow any runs. Elston struck out five, only allowed five hits, and walked one.

Graham's pitchers struck out 6 total.

Trace Morrison, Lane West and Charlie Hughes scored a run each for Stephenville.

Next up, the Jackets will face El Paso Riverside at Midland College's Christensen Stadium 4300 N Lamesa Road, Midland.

The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday with Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday and Game 3 (if necessary) to follow 30 minutes after Game 2.

Tickets are $5 tickets for ages and older. They will be cash only, no cards or passes.

Gates open for fans 75 minutes prior to first pitch.

For more information, visit the Jackets and Bees Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Stephenville-HS-Yellowjacket-Honeybee-Athletics