Jackets win Area Championship title

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Jackets took home the Area Championship title after a Game 2 victory over Decatur on Friday evening, 6-1.

Reece Elston was on the mound for the Jackets and walked away with the win over the Eagles in the game held in Weatherford.

Trace Morrison and Reece Elston led the team with five total hits, and Charlie Hughes took charge in scoring with two RBIs.

Hughes, Elston, Morrison, and the rest of the Jackets accumulated 10 total hits Friday night.

In Thursday night's series opener, the Jackets earned an 8-6 win over the Eagles.

The team worked together to come out on top, winning it in the seventh inning.

Four pitchers were rotated throughout the game Thursday night with Dill starting and Morrison closing things out.

Stephenville’s bats were on fire while the Jacket defense was flawless with 0 errors.

The Jackets will be back in action for the next round of the playoffs vs. the winner of the series between Graham and Springtown. Game 2 of this series was played Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated when the outcome of that game is reported.