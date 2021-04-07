Yellowjackets pull away from Glen Rose in late innings

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — Dylanjer Meiron went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Bryson Dill allowed just two runs on one hit and fanned four in 4 1/3 innings in leading the Stephenville Yellowjackets to a 12-5 District 6-4A road victory over Glen Rose on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Yellowjackets improve to 4-1 in district play and 9-7 overall.

The Yellowjackets, who ended the Tigers 4-3 on March 16, scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-0 lead, and they made them stand in posting the win.

The Tigers made things interesting by cutting the lead to one with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Yellowjackets answered with four more runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to widen the margin.

The Yellowjackets pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of five Glen Rose errors.

Trace Morrison, who fanned five in two innings of relief, had a pair of hits and drove in two and Kyle Styron had a double and two RBIs. Lane West and Reese Elston also had two hits each.