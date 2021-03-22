Stephenville holds off Glen Rose, 4-3

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Stephenville right-hander Trace Morrison struck out the side with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning on Tuesday, March 16, to preserve a 4-3 District 6-4A Yellowjacket victory over Glen Rose.

The Yellowjackets, who trailed 2-0 for the majority of the game after giving up single runs in the first and the second innings, tied the score at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, before taking the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Tigers made things interesting in the top of the seventh by loading the bases with no outs. Morrison came in and fanned the first two before walking home a run. He struck out the next hitter to end the game.

Bryson Dill started on the mound for the Yellowjackets and allowed three runs (one earned) and struck out nine in earning the win, while Morrison notched the save.

Morrison and Lane West had two hits each, while Reese Elston drove in a pair of runs for the Yellowjackets.