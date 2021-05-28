Matthews named track and field All-Star by the TGCA

E-T staff report

Jaylee Matthews of Stephenville High School was recently selected as one of 24 track and field All-Stars by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, according to a news release from the association.

Matthews brought home the bronze medal in discus from the state track meet held earlier this month in Austin.

She qualified for the state track meet by placing second in discus with a throw of 128-02 at the Region 4/5A meet held in Lubbock. Matthews also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.20 to medal at regionals.

Prior to regionals, Matthews took the area title in both discus and the 300-meter hurdles.

The TGCA selects 24 All-Stars from conferences 1-4A and 5-6A in track and field.

These athletes are selected by the TGCA Track Committee, which is composed of track member coaches of the association at their annual meeting.

Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches. Athletes must be juniors to be selected.