Tarleton Volleyball to host four camps this summer

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton Volleyball program will be hosting four summer camps over the months of June and July for young athletes between first grade and senior in high school.

Elite Camps are open to high-school age athletes for a total cost of $100 per camp. The first Elite Camp is scheduled for June 10 with the second on July 22. Campers must be grades 9-12 as of Fall 2022 to attend.

Fundamentals Camp will welcome the young volleyball athletes to campus, between first and eighth grade. Those camps will be June 11 and July 23 at a cost of $100 per camp. All camps will be one-day events this year. Campers must be grades 1-8 as of Fall 2022 to attend.

All camps will be a full day of activity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with instructional supervision from Tarleton Volleyball coaches and student-athletes. Lunch will be provided.

To register, visit tarletonvolleyballcamps.com. For more information, contact Assistant Coach Hannah McManus at mcmanus@tarleton.edu.