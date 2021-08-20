Texans picked third in WAC Southwest Division Coaches Poll

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Western Athletic Conference announced Wednesday the preseason coaches' poll rankings and the selections to the Preseason All-WAC Team.

Lauren Kersey, a senior right-side hitter from Norman, Oklahoma, begins the season selected to the preseason All-WAC team.

"Coaching Lauren is a privilege, and I am so proud of her hard work both on and off the court," said head coach Mary Schindler. "She is a fantastic teammate and the kind of player that makes those around her better. I am looking forward to a great senior year from her, both offensively and defensively."

Kersey, who was named to the All-WAC first team after standout debut in Division I, led the WAC in kills last season with 283. She played in all 24 matches and 89 sets for the Texans, posting a team-high and WAC-leading 314 points. Kersey posted 17 double-digit kill matches last season, including a stretch of 10 straight matches with 10 plus kills. She also had a season-high 18 kills on a .516 hitting percentage against Texas Tech. Defensively, Kersey ranked second on the team with 55 blocks and added 65 digs.

She also received recognition throughout last season, claiming the AVCA National Player of the Week and WAC Offensive Player of the Week awards on March 3 for helping Tarleton to four wins that week, including a four-set win over TCU. Kersey and the Texans swept Big 12 member TCU in home-and-home matches this season.

The Texan Volleyball team was picked to finish third in the WAC Southwest Division Coaches poll. The full list of Southwest Division teams and rankings can be found below:

Fall 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll (Southwest Division)

Rank; Team; (First-place votes); Points

1. Stephen F. Austin: (4) 24

2. Sam Houston: (2) 21

3. Tarleton: 15

4. Abilene Christian: 13

5. UT Rio Grande Valley: 11

6. Lamar: 6