Tarleton volleyball announces 2021 schedule, begins Aug. 27 in Florida

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton volleyball is returning to its traditional fall setting for the 2021 season and will compete against 20 different opponents this year during their 26-match schedule, which begins Aug. 27 in Miami, Florida.

The Texans will be on the road in tournament play for their first 14 matches of the season, starting their campaign with two matches at Florida International in Miami on Aug. 27 and 28. They will next travel to Stockton, California where they will compete against Pacific, Cal and UC San Diego at the Pacific Tournament Sept. 3-4.

After leaving Stockton, the cross-country travel continues. The Texans will travel to Stony Brook, New York for the Stony Brook Invitational Sept. 10-11 where they will face off against Stony Brook, St. Thomas, and Yale.

Tarleton will close out tournament play back in the Lone Star State with the Islanders Classic at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sept. 17-18 taking on Texas State, UTEP, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

This season WAC volleyball will feature double-round robin play within the division with a week of crossover play halfway through the league schedule. Tarleton is a part of the league's East Division that includes all five Texas schools – Tarleton, Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, and UT Rio Grande Valley. They will also compete against conference foes California Baptist and Dixie State for two matches in their week of crossover play.

The Texans will take on Texas Southern (Sept. 23), Prairie View A&M (Oct. 14), and North Texas (Oct. 28) in non-conference play aside from the non-conference tournaments that begin the season.

Tarleton volleyball will play host to six matchups in Wisdom Volleyball Gym with their home debut on Oct. 7 against Lamar. All Texan home matches this season will be on Thursdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. CT.

Full schedule details can be found on the volleyball page at tarletonsports.com.