TSU volleyball adds four notable players to 2021 roster

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Before the 2021 season gets underway, head coach Mary Schindler adds three standout freshman and a transfer from Sam Houston to her roster.

Elise Smith

Elise Smith comes to Tarleton from Sam Houston where she played two regular seasons and one spring season for the Bearkats.

"Elise is a transfer who brings energy and a presence at the net," said Schindler. "She is a great attacker and will do a good job for us in the middle, especially in a one-on-one situation. I am eager to get in the gym with her!"

Playing in 44 matches and 146 sets over her career at Sam Houston, Smith tallied 112 kills and 107 total blocks as an outside hitter and middle blocker. She also added 45 digs in her career as a Bearkat.

Smith helped lead the team to three winning seasons going 22-8 in 2018 and 11-3 in the spring 2021 season.

Haylee Maxey

Haylee Maxey comes to Tarleton as a true freshman after a standout career at Keller high school.

"Haylee is strong, and she has size on the pin," said Schindler. "She can really hit a heavy ball and is comfortable attacking from anywhere on the floor. I know she will work hard and is going to be a solid on the outside."

Maxey lettered all four years for head coach Lauren Rao, leading her to be named to the First Team All-District team three years in a row. She was Keller high schools' leader in kills in 2019 with 483 which led her to being named to the 2019 AVCA Phenom watch list the same year. Maxey recorded a career high 24 kills in the 2020 season against Eaton high school.

Trinity Vinzant

Trinity Vinzant is coming to Tarleton after a stellar career at Decatur high school.

"Trinity is a solid ball control kid and has a great shot selection," said Schindler. "Her volleyball IQ is high, and she is a great fit for Tarleton. I look forward to working with her and watching her develop in our program."

Vinzant helped lead Decatur high school to two state championships in 2018 and 2020. Her efforts in those years led her to be named the 2018 Offensive MVP and the 2020 Team MVP. During her time at Decatur she was also named First Team All-District twice and co-district MVP in 2020.

Megan Haynes

Megan Haynes is coming to Tarleton from Surrey, British Columbia where she shined on her high school and club ball teams.

"Megan is a strong addition to the team, she is versatile and very athletic," said Schindler. "I am excited to watch her grow. I know she will contribute a lot this year, she has the ability to play well above the net."

Haynes played varsity volleyball for Regent Christian Online academy for five years being named team captain her junior and senior years. She was a two-time athlete of the month and was named to the Varsity Letters top 15 volleyball players in British Columbia list.

She played one year of travel ball for Team BC after being selected to represent British Columbia in 2019 at the Canada Cup Tournament.

Tarleton went 13-11 last year in its inaugural Division I season claiming the first ever Division I versus Division I win in school history against Louisiana Tech and sweeping Big XII program TCU in two matches.