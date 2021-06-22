Former LSC head coach Booth joins TSU volleyball staff

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton adds former head coach and NCAA Division I assistant coach Tatiana Booth to the Texan Volleyball coaching staff.

"I am beyond thrilled and blessed to get to work with this amazing program," said Booth. "Getting the opportunity to work alongside with Mary (Schindler), in itself, is exciting, as well as being back in my home state makes this opportunity even sweeter. Tarleton Volleyball is an elite program and I am excited to get to work with phenomenal student-athletes and a great staff."

Booth comes to Tarleton after spending the last two years as an assistant coach at Division I Tennessee State. She also spent two years as head coach of Tarleton's former Lone Star Conference rival, Cameron.

Prior to her coaching career, Booth was a standout player at East Central University where she was named all-conference first team and all-academic, as well as racking up some Great American Conference Player of the Week awards. She finished her career in the GAC's Top-10 all-time in career attack percentage and postseason attack percentage. She transitioned to the coaching realm with one year as the graduate assistant coach for the Tigers following her playing career.

From there, she spent four years at Vernon. She was an assistant coach during her first season and then moved into the head coach position, which she held for the next three seasons. At Vernon College, she compiled a 76-40 record with her 2016 team going 27-12, 7-5 in conference play to qualify for an appearance at the NJCAA Region V North Volleyball Tournament. She helped Vernon College finish as one of the top junior college teams in kills and blocks.

Her success at Vernon College led to an opportunity in the Lone Star Conference. Booth was named the head coach of the Cameron Aggies in 2017 and spent two seasons in Lawton. In her first year, Booth's Aggies were ranked 17th nationally in blocks per set and finished fourth in the league standings.

Her last two seasons saw Booth take on the challenge of NCAA Division I at Tennessee State. With the Tigers, Booth coached the outside hitters and managed the recruiting. In her first year with the Tigers, she helped lead the team to 12 wins, including one against SEC foe Auburn.

A native of Commerce, Texas, Booth graduated from East Central University with an undergraduate degree in history and a master of education in sports administration.

She joins Hannah McManus as an assistant coach on the Tarleton Volleyball staff under head coach Mary Schindler. The Texans went 13-11 in their debut season in the Western Athletic Conference.