Texans push Red Raiders to four sets but fall short

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Texans fought until the end Thursday night putting up great sets against Texas Tech, falling just short in four sets (25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16).

Lauren Kersey led the Texans with a season high 18 kills with four blocks and a .581 hitting percentage. Lorin McNeil also helped battle tonight with four kills, three digs, and four blocks. Kayla Brannon recorded another double-double with 34 assists and 11 digs and Ana Costas led the team in digs with 26.

Tarleton started out on a hot 4-1 scoring run to begin the first set and fought the Red Raiders until the end, staying ahead of Texas Tech until the set was all tied up at 15. Texas Tech and Tarleton went back-and-forth the rest of the set until the Red Raiders took the set on a kill from Reagan Cooper.

The Texans came out more dominate in set two, striking first on a service ace from Kayla Brannon and never looking back. The Texans and Red Raiders traded points until Tarleton took a 10-6 lead on a kill from Kayla Brannon and back-to-back service aces from Ana Costas. Tarleton capitalized on a couple of Red Raider service errors, but Texas Tech was able to keep the score within three for the majority of the set. The Texans closed out their victory in set two with a 7-3 scoring run, capping off the win on a Red Raider service error.

Set three was very similar to set one, where the Red Raiders got the scoring started and the Texans couldn't make up the deficit. The Texans never strung a scoring run together in this set longer than two points at a time giving the Red Raiders the advantage and win in set three.

In the final set the Texans got the scoring started first with a bang on an attack error by the Red Raiders and a kill from Kersey. The Texans were up 7-3 before Texas Tech went on two separate 5-0 scoring streaks to take the lead and extend it to 13-8. The Texans strung together a few more points will kills from Hali'a Swartman-Hogan and Kersey and a service ace from Lorin McNeil, but couldn't break the deficit.

The Texans recorded more digs than the Red Raiders tonight, largely charged by Costas with help from Brannon and Isabel Gonzaba. Brianna Rhodes, Swartman-Hogan and Amber Strange strung together 21 more kills between the three of them.

The Texans are on the road next in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take on the Aggies of New Mexico State in a two-match conference series.