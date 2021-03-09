Strange with career record, leads to three-set win over Dixie State

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Amber Strange picked up her 1,000th career kill Tuesday night as the Texans sweep Dixie State in three sets inside Wisdom Volleyball Gym.

The Texans proved to be on fire in the matchup against the Trailblazers winning the match on a 6-1 scoring run with a pair of kills from Lauren Kersey and Amber Strange and two blocks from Lorin McNeil and Kersey.

Opening the match with a kill from Amber Strange, the Texans weren't behind often in the first set only trailing by one point twice. The Texans went on a 5-1 scoring run to put them ahead in set one before going back-and-forth in points with the Trailblazers to close out the set. Hali'a Swartman-Hogan closed out the set with a kill assisted by Kayla Brannon.

Giving up the first point of set two to Dixie State, McNeil got thing going for the Texans with a kill followed by a service ace to put the Texans up by one. Although the Trailblazers recorded more kills than the Texans in set two, they never trailed by more than three points. The Texans rallied in set two off of errors by Dixie State to go ahead 22-19 before ending set two on a service error by Dixie State.

Proving they came to shut things down tonight the Texans outperformed the Trailblazers in set three 17 kills to 8. With the first kill in the third set Strange recorded her 1,000th career kill becoming only the 10th Texan in school history to reach that goal. The Texans closed the match in winning fashion 25-18 and collected their sixth straight win.

Helping push the Texans to their victory tonight was Strange and Swartman-Hogan who compiled 25 combined kills tonight, followed closely by Kersey who had seven kills and two blocks. McNeil continued her block streak with three tonight. Ana Costas and Isabel Gonzaba contributed digs tonight with 20 and 11 respectively and Brannon had 28 assists and nine digs on the night.

The Texans took on the Trailblazers of Dixie State again Wednesday night in Wisdom Volleyball Gym.