Texans sweep Seattle U in match two for back-to-back road wins in Seattle

TSU Sports Information

SEATTLE – The Texans proved their dominance in Seattle on Tuesday beating Seattle U in back-to-back matches and sweeping them in match two (25-19, 25-20, 25-19).

Match leaders were Amber Strange with 13 kills and 11 digs followed by Lauren Kersey with 11 kills and a .478 hitting percentage. Tarleton as a team had a combined 42 kills on the match.

Match two sets looked a lot like match one with the back and forth between the Texans and Redhawks. Behind 0-2 to start set one, the Texans kept it between one and two points before going on a 7-2 run going up on the Redhawks 12-9. To take the set 25-19 Tarleton ended the set with five straight points with kills by Lauren Kersey and Amber Strange and a block by Strange and Brianna Rhodes.

Tarleton proved they came to win again this set as they started set two on a 5-2 run jumping out to a 6-4 lead over Seattle U. Dominating in kills this set, Tarleton held the lead or tie this entire set after their original jump the beginning of the set. With a key service ace by Lorin McNeil, Tarleton was up 12-9. The Redhawks tried to come back and were able to tie it up at 16 but errors by Seattle U held them at bay as Tarleton took set two 25-20.

For the first time this season, the Texans started set three with an impressive 6-0 lead before the Redhawks called a timeout. With the biggest lead of the night the Texans were up 16-6 trying to put this set in the bag and get the sweep of the Redhawks. Seattle U went on a 7-3 run to try and keep the set alive, but ultimately fell to the Texans 25-18 in set three.

Leading the offensive charge again for the Texans was Kayla Brannon and Melina Maldonado each recording 24 and 12 assists respectively. Ana Costas compiled 27 digs.

The Texans are back in action Monday Feb. 15 and Tuesday Feb. 16 against Utah Valley at home in Wisdom Volleyball Gym.