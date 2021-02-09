Texans win five-set thriller against Seattle U in first WAC win of the season

TSU Sports Information

SEATTLE – The Texans defeat Seattle U in a thrilling five set match picking up their first Western Athletic Conference win of the season on Monday night. Jumping out early and taking set on Tarleton fell behind 1-2 before winning the must win fourth set and forcing the fifth.

Leading the charge tonight was Lauren Kersey with 16 kills the most out of anyone in the match, five digs and four blocks. Ana Costas had another 20-dig match compiling 26 on the night and Natalya Chatham led all players on both teams in blocks with 7.

Tarleton took an early lead to start the match 9-3 over the Redhawks of Seattle U. The Texans were then able to prove their dominance over set one by extending the lead to 18-9 with a block from Hali'a Swartman-Hogan and a kill by Amber Strange. Back-to-back blocks by Natalya Chatham and Strange led the Texans to their set one win 25-14.

To start set two the Texans were able to record the first point of the set and went back-and-forth with Seattle U. After tying it up at 12 the Redhawks went on a 10-1 scoring run and after a kill by Lorin McNeil to make it 16-24, Seattle took set two. Digs for both teams were tied at 43 when this set ended.

The Texans again starting this set on top after recording the first point on a Redhawk attack error. Battling it out in this set, no team went on a scoring run longer than 3 points at a time. Tarleton tied it up at 19 all with a kill by Chatham but couldn't hold the Redhawks off in the end falling in set three 21-25.

Behind 2-1 to start set 4, the Texans had a must win set and were battling it out until the end. The Redhawks and Texans stayed hand-in-hand during this set until the Texans were able to go on a 6-2 scoring run pushing the score to 17-14 as the Redhawks called a key timeout in set four. Kersey hit her tenth kill of the night in this set as Tarleton also had an 11-block advantage over the Redhawks three. The Texans win the must win set four 25-20 to force set five.

Going the distance in tonight's match, Tarleton jumps out 2-0 in set five before the Redhawks come and tie it up 2-2. Tarleton the first into double digits in this set pushing the lead to 10-8 after a kill by Strange. The Texans are able to stop the Redhawks from getting back-to-back points in set five prohibiting the Redhawks from tying it up. The Texans not giving up their fight rally back and defeat Seattle U in set five for their first WAC win of the season.

Leading the offensive charge tonight was Kayla Brannon with 32 assists, followed by Melina Maldonado 21. Helping out Kersey in kills was Lorin McNeil with 11, Carmen Kinsey and Strange both recording 10, and Swartman-Hogan recording nine. Strange also had a season high 17 digs against the Redhawks.

The Texans faced the Redhawks of Seattle U for match two of the two-game series on Tuesday.