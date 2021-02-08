Texans sweep UTA in first home win of the season

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Volleyball gets the Saturday sweep of UT Arlington in three sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-18) for the first win inside Wisdom Volleyball Gym this season.

The Texans were led in their victory this afternoon by kill leaders Amber Strange and Hali'a Swartman-Hogan who both had 12 kills followed by Lauren Kersey with 11 on a .409 hitting percentage and Lorin McNeil who totaled 6 blocks on the match.

Tarleton opened the match with a game leading kill by Kersey before the Mavericks were able to get to an early 10-7 lead. Both teams went back-and-forth for the majority of the set until the Texans were able to take over momentum with blocks by McNeil and Strange and a service ace from Isabel Gonzaba.

In set two the Texans started out strong with the first point of the set on a kill by McNeil, followed by 6-1 run by the Texans. Tarleton secured the lead the entire second set maintaining their home court advantage with key kills from Swartman-Hogan, Camen Kinsey, and Strange.

Trying to secure the sweep, the Texans proved that they could not be dominated on their home court again jumping out to a 0-3 lead to start the third set. The entire team hit for .533 this set with Swartman-Hogan and Kersey dominating in kills this set. With a 21-13 lead, the Mavericks were only able to score five more before a last-minute timeout called by UTA where the Texans came back and sealed the sweep with a kill by Kersey.

Kayla Brannon paced the offense with 22 assists followed by Melina Maldonado with 19. Ana Costas posted a match leading 20 digs while Isabel Gonzaba came in behind her with 13. Natalya Chatham led both teams in hitting percentage with .667 while also recording six kills.