Texans push California Baptist to four sets

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton put up a fight and pushed California Baptist to four sets in second home loss of the season.

The Texans fell 1-3 versus the Lancers on Tuesday night losing sets one and two 16-25 and 21-25 respectively, before bouncing back and defeating California Baptist 25-23 in set three. Natalya Chatham came out strong again in game two with help from Lorin McNeil, Melina Maldonado, and Amber Strange.

In the opening set, Strange, Lauren Kersey, and Carmen Kinsey combined for 8 kills but weren't able to hold off the Lancers. Getting ahead early California Baptist took the first set 16-25.

Tarleton stuck with the Lancers in set two recording 11 kills to the Lancers 12. The Texans went on a 9-2 run tying it up 14-14. The Texans were able to hold on back and forth with late kills by Natalya Chatham and Kersey.

The battle from the end of set two continued to set three where the Texans proved to be dominant. Tarleton fought until the end as the Lancers were able to stay within one or two points the majority of the set. Selby Draker had a few key kills towards the end, but sealing the deal was a block by McNeil and Strange followed by the match point kill also by McNeil.

The Texans came back strong in set four getting an early 5-2 lead with kills by Kersey, Draker, Chatham, and Strange. The Texans went on a 4-0 run at the end of the set but after a key timeout called by California Baptist, they took the match 1-3.

Chatham led all players on both teams in hitting percentage with .471, as well as recording 5 blocks and 8 kills. McNeil also led all players tonight in blocks compiling 6. Strange was able to join Chatham and McNeil with 5 blocks and was the team leader in kills with 10.

Maldonado led the Texans in assists with 22 followed by Kayla Brannon with 17.

Next up, Tarleton was scheduled to compete with UT-Arlington on Friday and again on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Wisdom Volleyball Gym.