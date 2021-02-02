Tarleton volleyball falls in home opener against California Baptist

WTAMU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE – The Texans fell short in their first home game of the year on Monday night in Wisdom Volleyball Gym to California Baptist in three straight sets.

Tarleton battled through the match but wasn't able to pull away with the win. Falling behind early the Texans went 22-25, 19-25, and 23-25 in three consecutive sets. Natalya Chatham had a standout game as well as Kayla Brannon and Ana Costas.

In the opening set, the Texans were able to keep it within one point of Lancers for the majority of the set. They began falling slight behind after being tied at 17, when California Baptist went on a 5-1 run. A solo block by Lauren Kersey and a service error by the Lancers tried to keep the Texans in it but they fell short 22-25 in set one.

The Lancers struck first again in set two but was quickly answered by a kill from Hali'a Swartman-Hogan. California Baptist went on an 8-3 run with Carmen Kinsey racking up three more kills. After a timeout taken by Tarleton, the Texans came back strong with three straight points but ultimately lost 25-19 in set two.

Tarleton was able to come out strong in set three scoring the first point of the set. They quickly fell behind the Lancers but with kills from Carmen Kinsey, Natalya Chatham, and Lauren Kersey, respectively, the Texans went on a 7-4 run. After a big come back from Tarleton, the Texans were within one point until the Lancers took set three 25-23

Kayla Brannon led all players tonight with a hitting percentage of .667 and in assists with 21.

Leading the team stats tonight included Ana Costas with 12 digs and Lauren Kersey and Carmen Kinsey both with 19 total attacks. Natalya Chatham led the team in kills (8) and points tonight.

The Texans were scheduled to be home again Tuesday night in Wisdom Volleyball Gym for match two versus California Baptist.