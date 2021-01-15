SUBSCRIBE NOW
Volleyball picked to be tied for sixth place in the WAC preseason coaches’ poll

TSU Sports Information
Lauren Kersey, a 5-11 junior from Norman, Okla., reacts during a match last season. Tarleton volleyball was selected to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Western Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll.

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton volleyball was selected to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Western Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll. The WAC announced its preseason poll Wednesday.

 Along with Tarleton, Dixie State and Seattle U shared the sixth-place spot. All three teams received 21 points. The coaches' poll was voted on by each of the nine WAC teams head coaches. New Mexico State was selected to claim the top preseason spot with 64 points and eight first-place votes. The Aggies' Savannah Davison was named the WAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Grand Canyon (2), UTRGV (3), California Baptist (4), and Utah Valley (5) finished ahead of the Texans. With the three-way tie for sixth place, Chicago State (9) rounded out the top nine.

Spring 2021 WAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll

Rank               Teams (1st-Place Votes)          Points

1.                     NM State (8)                             66

2.                     Grand Canyon (1)                     55

3.                     UTRGV                                     48

4.                     Cal Baptist                                42

5.                     Utah Valley                               40

T6.                   Dixie State                                21

T6.                   Tarleton                                    21

T6.                   Seattle U                                   21

9.                      Chicago State                          12