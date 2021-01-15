Volleyball picked to be tied for sixth place in the WAC preseason coaches’ poll

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton volleyball was selected to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Western Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll. The WAC announced its preseason poll Wednesday.

Along with Tarleton, Dixie State and Seattle U shared the sixth-place spot. All three teams received 21 points. The coaches' poll was voted on by each of the nine WAC teams head coaches. New Mexico State was selected to claim the top preseason spot with 64 points and eight first-place votes. The Aggies' Savannah Davison was named the WAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Grand Canyon (2), UTRGV (3), California Baptist (4), and Utah Valley (5) finished ahead of the Texans. With the three-way tie for sixth place, Chicago State (9) rounded out the top nine.

Spring 2021 WAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll

Rank Teams (1st-Place Votes) Points

1. NM State (8) 66

2. Grand Canyon (1) 55

3. UTRGV 48

4. Cal Baptist 42

5. Utah Valley 40

T6. Dixie State 21

T6. Tarleton 21

T6. Seattle U 21

9. Chicago State 12