Tarleton volleyball adds two non-conference matches at home against UT-Arlington

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton volleyball has added two non-conference games with UT-Arlington to its schedule.

The Texans will take on the Mavericks at home in Wisdom Volleyball Gym on Friday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.

With the addition of these two games, the Texans now have five non-conference games on the season.

The full schedule with game times was released in November and can be found at tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule.

The team opens its season at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22 vs. Louisiana Tech at the Shelton Gym at Stephen V. Austin in Nacogdoches. That match will be followed by a second at 5 p.m. vs. Stephen F. Austin.

For more information on Tarleton Volleyball, visit TarletonSports.com.