Tarleton caps WAC Indoor Championships with two medals

TSU Sports Information

ALBUQUERQUE — The final day of the WAC Indoor championships and the first-ever Division I Indoor season for Tarleton track and field concluded on Saturday inside the Albuquerque Convention Center.

In an exciting two-day meet, Tarleton claimed two medals, saw seven athletes place inside the top-eight of their respective sets and picked up 11 sets of All-Conference accolades.

Tarleton's men's team placed seventh out of 10 teams with 27 points. The women received 26 points, finishing eighth out of 11 teams.

Justin Raines placed first in the 60m dash in 6.71 seconds to become the first WAC Indoor Champion in school history and sixth overall in Tarleton's Division I era. The freshman picked up a second set of All-WAC first team honors after he took third place in the 60m hurdles in 8.01 seconds. Raines broke Tarleton's school record in the 60m dash during Friday's prelims and bested his time by four-tenths of a second in his championship sprint. He now ranks second on Tarleton's all-time indoor top-10 list in the 60m hurdles. The Copperas Cove native was named the men's Most Outstanding Freshman at the conclusion of the meet.

Joining Raines in earning a medal was fellow freshman Rylee Hennig. She got the day started for Tarleton in style, breaking her indoor school record in the high jump with a leap of 5' 7.75" to place third en route to All-WAC first team honors.

Senior Gentrye Munden joined Hennig in the event and received All-WAC second team accolades after clearing 5' 5.25". Kylee Willis then gave Tarleton three top-15 performers in the high jump, clearing 5' 3.25" to set a personal record and claim 15th place.

It took one day for Jenna Brazeal to rewrite history. Brazeal broke the indoor school record in the prelims of the 800m with a time of 2:17.83. In the finals, Brazeal crossed the finish line at 2:12.65 seconds placing her fourth and easily shattering the record she set the night before. Brazeal earned her first set of All-Conference honors

Nyla Barlow had quite the weekend in the Land of Enchantment. On Friday, she broke Tarleton's indoor school record in the 200m dash with a time of 24.53 seconds to place sixth in the prelims and advance to Saturday's finals. Barlow crossed the finish line sixth for the second time in as many days, this time in 24.60 seconds to earn her second-of-three career set of All-WAC second team honors.

Barlow then helped break another school record to close the show for Tarleton as a part of its 4x400m relay team. Barlow, along with Jordan Anglin, Hanna Dudley and Alessa King once again made indoor school history. In their last outing at the Texas Tech Open and Multis, the quartet shattered the all-time school record after clocking in at 3:50.40. The team bested that mark on Saturday with a time of 3:47.78 to finish fourth and collectively earn All-WAC second team credentials.

Dudley's night was not done, as she competed in the finals of the 60m dash and finished seventh with a time of 7.71 seconds. The sophomore has now earned All-Conference second team recognition twice in her Texan career.

Nakia Dunn and Karleigh Hill set personal records in the triple jump. Dunn placed fifth in the event and earned All-WAC second team after a leap of 39' 2.25". Dunn now ranks second in school history in the indoor sector of the event.. Hill finished in the top-15 with a leap of 36' 1.50".

Elena Reagan, Bonnie Clifton, and Audrey Lillard set personal records in the weight throw competition with respective heaves of 46' 0.5", 42' 8", and 39' 1".

Vianney Sanchez competed in the 3000m race and set a personal record with a time of 11:03.40.

On the men's side, the 4x400m relay team consisting of Brandon McKissick, Bailey Smotek, Reid Vincent, and Zachary Martinez earned All-WAC second honors. The quartet finished the race at 3:15.89 seconds to place sixth and notch the fifth-fastest men's indoor 4x400m relay time in program history.

Jaden Hall and Jamariyan Howlett competed in the triple jump. Hall finished 10th after leaping of 45' 9.75". Howlett finished one spot behind Hall and set a personal record, jumping 44' 9.75". Howlett's night wasn't finished. In the high jump, he placed ninth afterclearing of 6' 6.75".

Ethan Bratton set a personal record in the weight throw competition with a toss of 51' 3.75".

Kevin Baez, Khristian Vastlik and Dominick Vastlik all ran the 3,000m. Baez finished the race 14th with a time of 8:44.92. Khristian set a personal record after crossing in 8:56.29 seconds. Dominick posted a time of 9:22.82.