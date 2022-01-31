Tarleton ends indoor regular season in impressive fashion

TSU Sports Information

LUBBOCK — The first-ever Division I indoor regular season for Tarleton track and field concluded this afternoon at the Texas Tech Open and Multis. The Texans claimed 13 personal records, 10 of which are now on Tarleton's all-time indoor top-10 records list.

Juniors Vianney Sanchez and Jenna Brazeal lead the way in the women's individual events. Sanchez, who set a personal record (11:08.89) in the 3000m race last weekend, wasted little time bettering that mark. Sanchez placed fifth with a time of 11:03.99 seconds, a new personal best and ninth-fastest in program history. Brazeal, competing in the mile, stopped the clock at 5:19.18 seconds, thus claiming the sixth-best indoor time in school history.

In the 200m, Nyla Barlow, Breonna Campbell, Hanna Dudley, and Summer Croxton climbed their way on the all-time indoor records list. Barlow set a personal best with a time of 25.10 seconds, which is the second-fastest time in program history. Campbell finished one spot behind with a mark of 25.11 seconds, the third-fastest time. Dudley ran for 25.36 seconds, which ranks fifth all-time. Croxton ended the race with a mark of 25.52 seconds, which now ranks seventh. In addition, were teammates Khloe Turnbull, Macie Evans, and Brenna Lee, who all set personal records in the event with respective times of 26.20 seconds, 26.49 seconds, and 26.85 seconds.

The Women's 4x400 team made Tarleton history this afternoon. The group consisting of Barlow, Jordan Anglin, Dudley, and Alessa King finished with a time of 3:50.40. The sensational feat placed the team first on the all-time indoor top-10 record list.

On the men's side, Kevin Baez, led the way in the individual events. In the 3000m, Baez ran for 8:41.52 seconds, making it the fourth-fastest indoor time in school history.

Bailey Smotek, Kevin Calvani, and Angel Gomez had a day in the 800m. Smotek finished in the top-15 after running 1:57.30 seconds. The mark is, not only an indoor personal record, but is the fifth-fastest indoor time in program history. Calvani concluded the race with an indoor personal best, 1:58.34 seconds, which now ranks ninth on the all-time list. Gomez put a halt to the clock at 1:59.92 seconds, setting a personal record.

The men's 4x400 team consisting of Reid Vincent, Smotek, Isaac Hutchings, and Brett Munoz, finished in the top-10. The group ended the race at 3:21.82 seconds, making it the seventh-fastest indoor time in program history.

Up next for Tarleton Track and Field is the WAC Indoor Championships. The Texans will have two weeks to prepare for the events. The meet runs from Feb. 18-19 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.