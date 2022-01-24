Texans end FasTrak Athletix Collegiate Challenge with another strong outing

TSU Sports Information

HOUSTON — Tarleton wrapped up week two of the 2022 indoor season at the FasTrak Athletix Collegiate Challenge. It was an astonishing outing across the board for the purple and white with 35 top-10 finishes, 21 of which were top five for the Texans.

Vianney Sanchez was among the top individual performers for the women's teams. Sanchez finished the 3000m with an all-time performance. Sanchez earned her first collegiate victory with a time of 11:08.89.

Gentrye Munden and Jordan Anglin began their season Saturday afternoon and both delivered top-5 finishes. Munden placed fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5'5.75" (1.67m). In the 400m dash, Anglin posted a time of 59.14 which put her in the fifth spot.

Allison Robling continued her great start to the season. In the pole vault, Robling finished fifth with a height of 11' 1.75" (3.40m), which is a new personal record. In addition to Robling, freshman Keelin Engel made her collegiate debut. Engel placed seventh after a clear of 10' 2.04" (3.10m).

In the 200m, three Texans finished in the top-10. Nyla Barlow led the way, completing the dash in fourth place with a time of 25.28. Breonna Campbell, who continues to impress, finished fifth after a time of 25.61, while Hanna Dudley took tenth place in 25.94.

Both of the 4x400m women's teams finished in the top-5. The group consisting of Anglin, Alessa King, Karleigh Hill, and Kylee Willis placed fourth with a time 4:06.89. Coming in fifth was the team of Anna Hostetler, Maria Diaz-Fernandez, Ashlynn Cash and Reagan Gallagher, stopping the clock at 4:22.82.

On the men's side, Jamariyan Howlett and Alan Palmer led the way for in the individual events. Howlett in the high jump finished third after a leap of 6' 7.92" (2.03m). Joining Howlett in the event was Palmer, who leapt 6' 2.01" (1.88m). Palmer also competed in the long jump, finishing in third place after leaping 22' 11.59" (7.00m).

Jaden Hall made history for the Texans. Competing in his signature event, the triple jump, Hall leapt 45' 10" (13.97m) which placed him fourth. Hall's jump was the best indoor jump in school history.

Brandon McKissick returned for the Texans after not competing last week. In the 400m, McKissick ended the event fourth with a time of 50.46.

Justin Raines made his collegiate debut for the purple and white and it was a day to remember. In the prelims of the 60m hurdles, Raines finished fifth with a time of 8.61. This was more than enough to send Raines to the finals, where he placed eighth (8.69).

Both men's 4x400m teams for the Texans finished in the top-10. Coming in third place was the team of Isaac Hutchings, Skyler Sandusky, Jared Beasley and Dahmir Pearson (3:29.70). The team consisting of Brett Munoz, Brady Sisneroz, Cory Calvani and Kevin Calvani finished seventh with a time of 3:41.32

The Texans will head back home and prepare for a return to Lubbock, this time for the Texas Tech Open and Multis.