Indoor track and field records fall at Texas Tech meet

TSU Sports Information

LUBBOCK — The final day of the Texas Tech Corky Classic is in the books for Tarleton track and field.

Indoor school and personal records were once again broken by the Texans. Nine athletes had performances that put them in the Tarleton all-time top-10, including three top-3 performances and 12 top-10 finishes.

Freshman Rylee Hennig was among the top individual performers for the women's team. Hennig cleared 5'7" (1.70m) in the high jump. This jump not only put her in third place in the event but was the best indoor jump in school history.

Alessa King and Anna Hostetler made their collegiate indoor debut runs in the 800m and, not only finished in the top-10 but, are now a part of the record books. King clocked in at 2.27.69 which placed her eighth in the event, it also put her seventh in the all-time school records. Hostetler wasn't too far behind king, she finished ninth with a time of 2.28.02 and now holds the eighth spot in on the Tarleton all-time indoor list.

In the qualifying round of the 60m, Hanna Dudley and Breonna Campbell set personal bests with the same time (7.80). Dudley finished 15th and Campbell was right behind in the 16th spot. They not only moved on to the next round but both are now tied for fifth in indoor school history for the event.

Alan Palmer and Kevin Baez led the way for the men in individual events. Palmer finished the long jump in third place after a leap of 23'10.25". Baez finished third in the mile with a time of 4:20.63.

A pair of freshmen placed their flag in the record books for the Texans. Reid Vincent already holds the fifth best indoor time in the 200m yesterday and is now fourth in the long jump with a leap of 23' 5.5''(7.15m), which was good for sixth in the event. Konnor Hoerman claimed the fourth best time in the qualifying round of the 60m hurdles. He finished with a time of 8.28, which is a personal best and moved on to the semifinals where he placed 12th (8.35).

Junior Bailey Smotek and sophomore Maxon Newell made their way on the all-time top-10 list in their respective events this afternoon. Smotek is now ranked seventh in school history for the 800m after ending with a time of 1:58.18 which placed him ninth for the event. Newell made his mark in the high jump and holds the seventh spot all time after a leap of 6'3.5". He finished the event in 10th place.

This will not be the last time the Texans are in Lubbock as they will head back January 28 for the Texas Tech Open and Multis. Tarleton will head back home and prepare for the Fastrak Athletix Collegiate Challenge in Houston on Jan. 22.