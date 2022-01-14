Tarleton set for return to indoor track and field at Texas Tech Corky Classic

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — For the first time in school history, Tarleton track and field is set to compete on the Division I indoor stage.

The Texans open the 2022 campaign this weekend in Lubbock at the Texas Tech Corky Classic. This will be Tarleton's first indoor track meet in two years.

"It will be a really good meet with very good track field and athletes," said interim head coach Clay Holland. "It's a high-quality well-run meet. There will definitely be top performances this weekend."

The 2021 indoor season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Texans' 2020 season fell subject to one of the most devastating finishes in Tarleton sports history. A program-best five student-athletes qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships in Birmingham, Alabama and earned USTFCCCA All-American credentials. Then, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ground college sports to a standstill. The National Championships were subsequently cancelled as was Tarleton's outdoor season.

Suffice it to say, Tarleton is eager to commence its first full season on the D1 stage.

"We're excited about the opportunity to compete," Holland said. "We were upset last year because we had a really good team. However, this year we have a young team, and they are ready to show how hard they've worked. We're excited to get back into it," said coach Holland.

Tarleton returns 52 letter winners from a 2021 squad that crowned four individual champions and captured the men's 4x400m relay title at the WAC Outdoor Championships. The program also added 44 newcomers between its men's and women's teams.

This will be the fourth season for Holland and his first as interim head coach of the track and field programs as well as both the men and women's cross-country teams.