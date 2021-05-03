Tarleton impresses at Texas A&M before meet called off due to weather

TSU Sports Information

COLLEGE STATION – Tarleton's final regular season meet ultimately fell victim to a Texas spring rainstorm, as Saturday's Texas A&M Alumni Muster was cancelled midway through field events due to inclement weather.

Just five events were completed: the men's and women's long jump, women's discus throw, men's high jump and women's javelin.

Despite the small sample size, the Texans collectively appeared to be peaking at the right time less than two weeks from the WAC Championships, which are set for May 13-15 in Edinburg.

Alan Palmer looked every bit the part of a contender for the conference crown in the long jump. The junior leapt 25' 2" to win the event and now ranks first in the WAC. Palmer is now one inch away from breaking Tarleton's outdoor record and cementing himself as the best athlete to compete in the long jump in school history. Palmer jumped 24' 0.75" during the 2020 indoor season to break the Texans' indoor record.

Elena Reagan kicked things off for Tarleton in the women's hammer throw and proved she's putting the pieces together ahead of her final collegiate meet. The senior came within six feet of breaking the Texans' outdoor school record in the event with a throw of 154' 0". The heave surpassed her previous personal record by 14 feet.

Reagan has notched three personal records in as many weeks. She bested her career marks in the discus at the Michael Johnson Invitational (Apr. 17) and Joe Gillespie Invitational (Apr. 22). Her current record of 140' 4" ranks 10th in the WAC and has her within 10 feet of the program's outdoor record.

The Texans now boast the conference's top freshmen high jumper as well. Max Newell cleared 6' 4" to set a personal record and move to sixth on the WAC Outdoor Performance list and ahead of all conference newcomers.

Four other athletes competed in the long jump. Jasmine McQuirter placed eighth at 19' 6.25" while heptathlete Chandee Bachmeyer set a personal record with a jump of 16' 11.75. Chloe Goodman rounded out Tarleton's trio in the women's competition, finishing with a mark of 16' 7.25". Erikmycal Powell joined Palmer on the men's side and leapt 21' 3.25"

Senior Emily Simon rounded out Tarleton's abbreviated stay in College Station in the javelin. The conference's No. 2 overall heptathlete claimed 12th place with a throw of 107 '2".