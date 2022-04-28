Texans drop low-scoring affair to UNT in Denton

TSU Sports Information

DENTON — Tarleton scrapped but ultimately found itself on the wrong side of a 2-1 pitcher's duel against North Texas in Denton Wednesday night.

After a three-up, three-down first inning from both pitchers, Tarleton started making noise against UNT starter Ashley Peters by loading the bases in the second inning with two outs. UNT answered in their half with two on and two out but neither team was able to push a run early on.

The scoreless tie carried into the fourth inning when Miranda Pruitt untied the game with a mighty, opposite field swing for her sixth home run of the season to give the Texans a 1-0 lead. The Mean Green had an answer in their half with a two-out RBI double and single to immediately retake the lead 2-1.

Outside of the fourth inning, it was nothing doing for either squad.

Tristan Bridges went all six innings in the return to her hometown of Denton. She allowed just two runs on seven hits while striking out five.

The Texan offense mustered just four base hits for the game with Pruitt leading the way with a two-hit performance, including the home run in the fourth. Morgan Medford and Georgia Capell had one hit each for Tarleton.

This was the final road game of the season for Tarleton, who returned to Stephenville to host Lamar this weekend beginning with a doubleheader on Friday.