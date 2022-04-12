Texans overpower Sam Houston in extras to sweep series

TSU Sports Information

HUNTSVILLE — The Tarleton Texans simply refused to settle for anything less than a sweep Saturday afternoon.

Having already secured the series win with a doubleheader sweep Friday night, Tarleton rallied from two deficits and ultimately won a barnburner 15-10 in nine innings against Sam Houston. It marked the second series sweep for Tarleton over Sam Houston this season.

The top five hitters in the Texan lineup were absolutely masterful.

Morgan Medford (4), Amanda DeSario (1), Georgia Capell (3), Katy Schaefer (3) and Brady Rowland (2) combined for 13 of Tarleton's 16 hits on the day. The top five of the order combined to scored 14 of Tarleton's 15 runs in the game, led by a school-record five runs scored from Morgan Medford.

The 3-4-5 spots in the order with Capell (7), Schaefer (3), and Rowland (4) combined for 14 RBI in the game. Capell's seven-RBI performance came on the strength of her first career game with three home runs. She tied Brittnee Rice (2009) and Arianna Rodriguez (2012) as one of only three Texans in school history with three long balls in a game.

Capell's first home run of the day got the scoring started in the first inning with a two-run blast to plate Medford.

After Sam Houston cracked the scoreboard with one in the second, Capell answered with her second big fly of the game – this time a three-run job to left center scoring herself, DeSario and Medford for a 5-1 lead.

The Bearkats showed their first signs of offensive life over the next two half innings. Sam Houston took their first lead of the series with a five-run third to lead 6-5. Tarleton punched back with two runs in the fourth to lead 7-5. Then the Kats rallied once again with a four spot to lead 10-7 after four.

Reagan Chism came in from the bullpen and settled things down. She pitched the final six innings in relief and kept Sam Houston off the scoreboard while the offense roared back.

Capell's school-record tying third homer of the day brought the Texans within one at 10-9 and then Katy Schaefer tied the game with a long ball of her own. That 10-10 score would carry into extra innings when Schaefer snapped it in the ninth with an RBI single to lead 11-10. Rowland followed up with the icing on the cake as the sophomore backstop slugged a grand slam to bring the game to its final score.

Chism earned the win in the circle with 6.0 innings of relief, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two. Tristan Bridges and Julia Wernet combined to work the first three innings.

With the win, Tarleton completed the season sweep against Sam Houston with six straight wins over the Kats. In six games this season, Schaefer (.550) and Capell (.467) thumped Sam Houston pitching and combined for seven home runs and 29 RBI. Capell had four homers and 10 RBI against the Kats this season while Schaefer had three home runs, 19 RBI, and three game-winning RBIs.

Tarleton will return home for a three-game series against Abilene Christian next weekend. The Texans will host ACU in a Friday night doubleheader at 4 p.m. and a single game Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tarleton Athletics will host a clothing drive on Friday night to assist those in need after the recent wildfires. On Saturday, there will be inflatables, tailgates, and a postgame Easter Egg hunt on the field.