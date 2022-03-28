Texans drop series finale to SFA

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — A sour seventh inning spoiled what was otherwise a masterful pitching performance by Tristan Bridges as the Texans suffered a series sweep against Stephen F. Austin with a 7-1 loss Saturday.

Bridges matched SFA starter Kassidy Wilbur pitch-for-pitch over the first six innings of the game with SFA striking first with a run in the third on an RBI single to right. The Texans responded with an RBI single strike up the middle from Austin Germain.

SFA began to threaten for more in the fifth with runners on second and third, but Bridges danced out of danger in the fifth with a grounder to short. In the next inning, SFA loaded the bases but, once again, Bridges came up clutch with a strikeout to leave them loaded.

Tarleton got a pair of singles in the sixth with a chance to take the lead but stranded Bella Hernandez and Bailee Riggs at second and third.

One pitch in the seventh turned the tide as SFA loaded the bases with two away and Bridges battled her way to a full count pitch against pinch-hitter Kassie Rhodes. Bridges froze the Ladyjack hitter with a controversial pitch call on the outside part of the plate that shifted the momentum of the game toward SFA with an RBI walk. The Ladyjacks went on to have a hit by pitch and three straight hits to open the flood gates and send the game into the bottom of the seventh with a 7-1 lead.

Two walks and a bunt single loaded the bases for Tarleton with one out in the seventh, but back-to-back strikeouts brought the series to a close.

Bridges went 6.2 innings and struck out nine before Kennedy Ferguson came on to get the final out. Austin Germain led the offense with two hits while Morgam Medford, Brady Rowland, Katy Schaefer, and DeSario had one each.

Tarleton will look to regroup with a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader at home against UTEP.