Texans drop 2 at Baylor, Capell becomes Tarleton RBI leader

TSU Sports Information

WACO — It was a tough night for the Tarleton bats in Waco on Tuesday as the Texans lost both games of the doubleheader against Baylor. Tarleton (18-11) lost 5-1 in the first game and 7-1 in the second game against the Bears (17-10) at Getterman Stadium.

It was a memorable night for the Texans for another reason, however, as Georgia Capell blasted her 60th career home run in the seventh inning of the first game, becoming the program's all-time RBI leader. Capell earned her 192nd career RBI with the home run, surpassing Nyka Wood (191, 2015-18) for first place in Tarleton Softball history.

• Game 1: Baylor 5, Tarleton 1

Tristan Bridges started in the circle for the Texans in the first game of the doubleheader, entering the matchup with the most wins (seven) and the most innings pitched (71) on Tarleton's staff.

She faced early trouble but got through with strong placement and strong defense behind her, including an over-the-shoulder stab of a catch by shortstop Morgan Medford to limit the damage in the third to just one run.

The Bears scored a pair in each of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-0 lead. Capell hit her 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning to set the new Tarleton record and get the Texans on the board.

Baylor's Dariana Orme (6-6) picked up the win, pitching five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six. The Texans had three hits total in the game, courtesy of Capell, Katy Schaefer and Austin Germain.

Bridges took the loss to fall to 7-3 on the year. She allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and five walks in six innings, striking out two.

• Game 2: Baylor 7, Tarleton 1

Medford led the second game off with a double, a sight for sore eyes after Tarleton scattered three hits across seven innings in the first game. But Baylor's starting pitcher Kaci West got the next three Texans in order to get to the bottom half.

The Bears scored a run in each of the first two innings, and led 2-0 after three. In the fourth, the Texans used a Capell single, Paige Nunes double, and Tristyn Trull RBI groundout to score their first run of the game. It ended up being their lone run, with West (4-1, 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 K) and Maren Judisch (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K) limiting the offensive attack of the purple and white.

Julia Wernet took her first loss of the season in the circle (2-1), giving up five earned runs on three hits, five walks and one hit batter in 3.1 innings. In relief, Reagan Chism allowed two earned runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings.

Baylor scored three in the fourth inning to chase Wernet, adding two insurance runs in the sixth. Medford had the lone multi-hit game for Tarleton, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

The Texans will both return to conference play and return home in their next series, a three-game bout against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at the Tarleton Softball Complex. Friday's doubleheader will be followed by a single-game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tarleton is 10-1 at home.