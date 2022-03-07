Texans swept in doubleheader against McNeese State

TSU Sports Information

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Tarleton suffered two losses on their final day in Lake Charles, Louisiana as the Texans dropped the series to McNeese State Saturday afternoon.

• Game 1: McNeese 3, Tarleton 2

Two RBI from Georgia Capell wasn't enough to overcome McNeese in a 3-2 loss in the first game of Saturday's twin bill.

Tarleton cracked the scoreboard first with an RBI single from Capell to plate Amanda DeSario for the first run of the game. However, McNeese had an answer in their half of the first with a run-scoring error from the Tarleton defense.

The 1-1 score carried to the fourth when the teams traded solo home runs. Tarleton's round-tripper came from Capell. McNeese scored one more in the sixth, but Tarleton had no answer to bring the game to its final score.

Capell paced the offense with a 2-2 day while DeSario and Hallie Saintignan had one hit each. Reagan Chism went the first five innings and allowed two runs – one earned – on three hits. Hannah Mayo pitched one inning and surrendered the go-ahead run.

• Game 2: McNeese 8, Tarleton 1

In the series finale, an RBI single from Capell was all the Texans could muster and the Cowgirls took the series with an 8-1 single.

The Cowgirls scored six runs over the first three innings and never looked back.

Saintignan and DeSario had two hits each while Medford, Brady Rowland, Katy Schaefer, Capell, and Ashlee LaRue had one hit each. Chyanne Ellett and Tristan Bridges combined for the work in the circle.

Tarleton will be back home next weekend for a three-game series to open WAC play against Sam Houston in Stephenville.