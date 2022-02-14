Capell’s two-homer day lifts Texans to fifth straight win

TSU Sports Information

GREENVILLE, SC — Georgia Capell went yard twice and drove in four RBI to lead Tarleton past North Dakota in the tournament finale Sunday morning and to a clean 5-0 mark to begin the season.

"We came out and played with great focus all weekend," said head coach Mark Cumpian. "We had a lot of players contribute in key situations throughout the weekend. Our pitchers really pounded the zone with competitive strikes and our hitters put the ball in play hard. We're excited to bring this momentum home and play for a home crowd next weekend."

After North Dakota took advantage of a two-out error to plate a couple in the first, Capell's first big blast of the morning wiped away the Hawk advantage in the bottom of the second. Later in the inning, Austin Germain worked a bases-loaded walk to give the Texans a 3-2 lead.

After the teams traded scoreless frames through the next two innings, North Dakota tied the game off a couple of Tarleton errors.

But once again, Capell had the answer.

In the ensuing half-inning, Brady Rowland worked a one-out walk and — two batters later — Capell launched the final lead change of the day over the fence to put the Texans on top 5-3.

Julia Wernet, who went the distance in the circle, worked around threats in each of the next two innings by stranding a pair of runners in the sixth and seventh innings to polish off her first win of the season. The senior right-hander allowed three unearned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five in her seven innings of work.

Tarleton will make its home debut with a home tournament on the brand-new turf field in Stephenville. The Texans will host Syracuse, Prairie View A&M, Alabama State, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the Whataburger Softball Invitational. The first Texans game of the weekend will feature Tarleton and Syracuse Friday at 5 p.m.

Tournament passes are on sale at TarletonSports.com/tickets.