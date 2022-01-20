Tournament passes for Whataburger Softball Invitational on sale now

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton Texan Softball team will make its home debut with a three-day home tournament presented by Whataburger and passes for the entire event are now on sale at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.

The tournament will play host to 12 games played by five teams over three days from February 18-20 at the newly renovated Tarleton Softball Complex. Tarleton will open its season on Friday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. against ACC member Syracuse. The Texans will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Alabama State, and Prairie View A&M twice throughout the remainder of the weekend.

In addition to the 12 softball games, the tournament pass will also grant free admission to the Tarleton Baseball series against UTSA also happening in Stephenville that weekend. The passes will also come with a coupon at the Stephenville Whataburger location for a free meal.

Tournament passes are $30 for the entire weekend. Tickets will also be available for $20 per day, which includes only the softball games for the day of purchase.

To purchase tournament passes, visit TarletonSports.com/Tickets.