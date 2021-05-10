Season ends in sweep for Texan softball

TSU Sports Information

OREM, Utah – The season came to a somber end Saturday afternoon as the Texans wrapped up their first Division I softball season with a sweep against Utah Valley.

• Game 1: Utah Valley 10, Tarleton 8

Despite a valiant late-inning rally, Tarleton couldn't overcome a slew of free passes that led to runs for the Wolverines in a 10-8 loss in game one.

Tarleton rang the bell first with three runs in the opening half inning on run-scoring doubles from Georgia Capell and Morgan Medford. Capell ripped an RBI two-bagger into the left-center gap to bring home Bailee Riggs for the first run of the game and then Medford pulled a two-run, two-base hit into the right-center gap to extend the lead to 3-0.

Utah Valley answered with three unanswered runs over their next three innings before Hallie Saintignan drove in a slap single RBI to put Tarleton back on top 4-3 through four and a half.

Four walks and an error in the fifth inning sparked a five-run inning for the Wolverines to put them up 8-4. UVU added a two-run home run in the sixth while Tarleton added one on an RBI single from Destiny Salinas and a three-run home run from Alexis Hoang in the seventh to bring the game to its final score.

Riggs enjoyed a three-hit game in the leadoff spot while Salinas, Capell, Mackenzie Peterson Medford, Destiny Crumpley, Hoang and Saintignan also had hits. Medford and Crumpley had multi-hit performances with two each.

• Game 2: Utah Valley 9, Tarleton 1

Nine unanswered runs by the Wolverines ended the season in a 9-1 loss for Tarleton.

After a scoreless first two innings, Morgan Medford broke the tie and put Tarleton on the board with an RBI double to the opposite field gap. The lead was short-lived, however, as Utah Valley put up a seven-run bottom of the third inning to lead 7-1.

Two innings later, Utah Valley ended the game with a two-run home run to call it early.

The game marked the final one in the inaugural Division I softball season for Tarleton.