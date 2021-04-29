Tarleton drops Wednesday night showdown with Sam Houston State

TSU Sports Information

HUNTSVILLE — The first-ever meeting between Tarleton and Sam Houston State on the softball diamond went to the Bearkats in a 3-1 game Wednesday night.

Tristan Bridges battled in the circle all night and took the tough luck pitching loss after allowing three runs in six innings while striking out five.

Katy Schaefer provided the only offense of the night for Tarleton with a solo home run in the fourth. Schaefer, Mackenzie Peterson and Hallie Saintignan had one hit each for the only three Texan hits of the night.

Tarleton and Sam Houston State will become conference rivals next spring when the Bearkats join the Western Athletic Conference this July.

The Texans will make their final home appearance this weekend when they host Grand Canyon University in a three-game series in Stephenville.