Tarleton drops two to Seattle Saturday

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton suffered a doubleheader sweep against Seattle Saturday.

• Game 1: Seattle 6, Tarleton 4

Despite bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh, Tarleton couldn't fully overcome an early 6-0 deficit and dropped the middle game of the series to Seattle 6-4 Saturday morning.

Seattle jumped on top big early with one in the first, three in the third and two in the fourth to build a 6-0 lead. The Texans finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom half of the fourth when Katy Schaefer drove in Jordan Dickerson with an RBI double to spark the Tarleton offense.

The next Tarleton offensive inning, Morgan Medford chipped away at the Seattle lead with an RBI single into right to bring home Kristen Zuehl. After a scoreless top half of the sixth from Makenzie Dunbar, Tarleton pulled even closer with a Dickerson home run off the left field foul pole and an RBI, pinch-hit single from Alexis Hoang to bring the Texans closer at 6-4.

Dunbar shut down the Redhawks in the top of the seventh and then the offense put a pair of runners on with one out, but the Texans could not push any more across.

Bailee Riggs led the team with two hits while Medford, Dickerson, Schaefer, Mackenzie Peterson and Hoang had one hit each to round out Tarleton's seven-hit attack.

Julia Wernet took the loss with 3.0 innings of work before turning things over to Peyton Lee in her pitching debut. She retired the first batter she faced and then gave way to Dunbar who enjoyed arguably the best outing of her young career with 2.2 innings of shutout relief.

• Game 2: Seattle 6, Tarleton 2

Seattle scored six unanswered runs to take the series finale Saturday afternoon 6-2 against Tarleton.

Tarleton struck first in game two in the first inning when Katy Schaefer laced a two-run double into the right-center gap to bring home Bailee Riggs and Morgan Medford. The lead would hold through the first three innings until Seattle tied it with a two spot in the fourth.

Command issues came back to doom Tarleton in the later innings as the Texans. Six singles and seven walks spread out over three innings allowed Seattle to build a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. Tarleton issued five free bases in the Redhawks' three-run fifth inning alone.

Both sides went three-up, three-down in the seventh as the game moved to the final score.

Tarleton got one hit each from Riggs, Medford, Dickerson, Schaefer and Peterson. Bridges (4.2) and Julia Wernet (2.1) combined to pitch the entire game. Bridges struck out three.

Tarleton will travel to Huntsville on Wednesday for a midweek game against Sam Houston State before returning home next weekend for the home finale against Grand Canyon.