Offensive explosion ignites Texan softball win at Dixie State

TSU Sports Information

ST. GEORGE, Utah ­— Tarleton Softball put their recent woes behind them in a big way Saturday afternoon as the Texans throttled Dixie State 11-5 to take the series finale.

Tarleton got the offense started in a big way as the Texans loaded the bases with one away before Katy Schaefer plated the first run with an RBI grounder that was the first Trailblazer error of the day. The Texans took advantage with an RBI single from Destiny Crumpley and a sacrifice fly from MacKenzie Peterson to take a 3-0 lead in the opening frame.

But the Texans weren't done yet.

Miranda Pruitt blasted off with a three-run home run to extend the lead out to 6-0 nothing in the opening frame.

Tarleton added one in the second on Schaefer's second RBI in as many innings and then one more in the third on the third and fourth error of the afternoon by the Trailblazer defense. The Texans put up two more in the fourth on a hit and errors No. 5 and 6 by Dixie State to score their 11th run of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, after a rocky four-run first inning, Tristan Bridges settled in nicely and allowed on a solo home run the rest of the way while earning the complete game win. Bridges went all seven innings for her sixth win of the season.

Schaefer filled up the stat sheet with a 2-4 day at the dish with two runs scored and two RBI. Georgia Capell, Bailee Riggs, Jordan Dickerson, Crumpley, Pruitt and Hallie Saintignan each had one hit for the Texans. Dickerson and Pruitt had home runs and Pruitt led the team with four RBI.

Tarleton will return home next weekend to host California Baptist in their first home WAC series in program history. Tickets are available in advance only at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.

